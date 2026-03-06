Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,62,870; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,870 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,64,940 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,020.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,49,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,51,190 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold prices up on safe-haven rush, but dollar strength restrains rally In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,440. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900. US gold prices were largely steady on Friday, after dropping more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as investors stayed on the sidelines assessing the impact of a widening West Asia conflict on the global economy.