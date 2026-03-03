Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,70,500; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹3,15,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,70,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,15,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,56,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,500 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,70,830 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,650.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,56,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,56,590 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Strong demand, low credit costs to keep gold-loan NBFC profits healthy In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,440. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,15,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,14,900. Safe-haven gold rose on Monday in response to concerns of a prolonged conflict in the West Asia following US and Israeli strikes against Iran.