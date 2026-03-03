Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,70,500; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹3,15,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,70,500; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹3,15,100

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,56,290

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,650. Image Credit: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 8:24 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,70,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,15,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,56,290. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,500 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,70,830 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,650.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,56,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,56,590 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,440. 
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,15,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,14,900.
 
Safe-haven gold rose on Monday in response to concerns of a prolonged conflict in the West Asia following US and Israeli strikes against Iran.
 
US spot gold ​was up 0.4 per cent at $5,297.31 an ounce by 1831 GMT, having pared some ​gains as profit-taking set in after the metal rose more than 2 per cent earlier in ‌the session. Prices hit a record of $5,594.82 on January 29.
 
US gold futures settled 1.2 per cent higher at $5,311.60
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 5.7 per cent to $88.46 an ounce after touching its highest since January 30.
 
Spot platinum fell 2.7 per cent to $2,300.50 ‌while palladium lost 0.9 per cent ​to $1,770.66.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,010; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Will Brent crude oil price stay above $70 in 2026? Analyst shares outlook

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,790, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

Topics :Gold Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story