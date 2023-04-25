Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,700; silver unchanged at Rs 76,400



The price of 10 grams of 22-carat fell Rs 10 to Rs 55,640. Gold price fell Rs 10 during Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,700, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,400.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,850, Rs 60,750, and Rs 61,240, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,700.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,840, Rs 55,690, and Rs 56,140, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,640.



Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,994.90 per ounce by 0311 GMT, and US gold futures also gained 0.3 per cent to $2,005.00. US gold prices ticked higher on Tuesday after the dollar retreated as cautious investors awaited further US economic data due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's next policy move.



Gold is getting a boost from a weaker dollar, and focus will remain on the next set of US economic data and the Fed meeting to understand the central bank's stand on rate hikes for the rest of the year, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai. The dollar index dipped, making greenback-priced gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

(With inputs from Reuters)