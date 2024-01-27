Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 63,050, silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 76,500

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 100 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, jumped Rs 500, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,500.

The price of 22-carat climbed Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,800.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,050.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,200, Rs 63,050, and Rs 63,710, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,950, Rs 57,800, and Rs 58,400, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.