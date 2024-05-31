Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,750, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,750, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,690

Gold, Gold jewellery
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,750.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,750, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,690.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,750.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,900, Rs 72,750, and Rs 73,410, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,840, Rs 66,690, and Rs 67,290, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 96,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.

US gold prices edged up on Friday and were on track for a fourth straight monthly gain, while investors awaited a key US inflation reading that could provide further insights into the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,346.18 per ounce, as of 0141 GMT. Bullion prices are up 0.5 per cent so far this week.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $31.11 per ounce, platinum was down 0.2 per cent at $1,022.70 and palladium lost 0.2 per cent to $946.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Crude Oil, Copper: Check key trading strategy, target price and more

Crude oil: 4 factors keep outlook bullish for WTI; check near-term strategy

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,210, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 97,800

India to begin wheat imports after six years, to shore up reserves

'Silver imports in 4 months surpass all of 2023 due to solar panel demand'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesIndia gold demandSilver demandBullion industryFederal Reserve

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story