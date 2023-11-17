Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price unchanged at Rs 61,040, silver jumps Rs 300 to Rs 75,000

Gold price unchanged at Rs 61,040, silver jumps Rs 300 to Rs 75,000

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 400, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,950

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,040, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,000.

The price of 22-carat gold remained unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,950.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,040.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 61,190, Rs 61,040, and Rs 61,470, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,950.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,100, Rs 55,950, and Rs 56,350, respectively.  

US Gold prices rose slightly on Friday, on track for their first weekly gain in three, as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, sending the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,984.26 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 6 in the last session. US gold futures were steady at $1,987.

Bullion is up 2.5 per cent so far this week.

Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $23.83 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $892.58. Palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $1,035.77 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.
 

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold climbs over 1% as US jobless claims data cement Fed pause bets

Gold steadies amid firm dollar, countering expectations on peak US rates

Oil prices fall on big US crude stock build, Asian fuel demand worries

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 61,040, silver jumps Rs 1,700 to Rs 74,700

Oil price falls on high US production, despite strong demand signals

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver PricesFederal Reservegold silver pricesMarket news

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story