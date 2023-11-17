Gold price unchanged at Rs 61,040, silver jumps Rs 300 to Rs 75,000

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,040, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,000.

The price of 22-carat gold remained unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,950.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,040.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 61,190, Rs 61,040, and Rs 61,470, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,950.





US Gold prices rose slightly on Friday, on track for their first weekly gain in three, as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, sending the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,984.26 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 6 in the last session. US gold futures were steady at $1,987. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,100, Rs 55,950, and Rs 56,350, respectively.

Bullion is up 2.5 per cent so far this week.

Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $23.83 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $892.58. Palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $1,035.77 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.

