Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices fall on big US crude stock build, Asian fuel demand worries

Oil prices fall on big US crude stock build, Asian fuel demand worries

Brent futures fell 28 cents to $80.90 a barrel by 0001 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) lost 31 cents to $76.35 a barrel.

Reuters
US crude production held steady at a record 13.2 million barrels per day. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 7:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as signals of higher supply from the United States met worries about lackluster energy demand from Asia.

Brent futures fell 28 cents to $80.90 a barrel by 0001 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) lost 31 cents to $76.35 a barrel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both benchmarks fell over 1.5% in the prior session.

WTI's front-month contract was also lower than the second month, a structure known as contango, showing investors expect prices to increase ahead. The front month's discount to the second month traded at minus 15 cents on Wednesday, the widest discount since July.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels last week to 421.9 million barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise. [EIA/S]

U.S. crude production held steady at a record 13.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Meanwhile in Asia, China's oil refinery throughput eased in October from the previous month's highs as industrial fuel demand weakened and refining margins narrowed. Still, its economic activity perked up in October as industrial output increased at a faster pace and retail sales growth beat expectations.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 61,040, silver jumps Rs 1,700 to Rs 74,700

Oil price falls on high US production, despite strong demand signals

Gold up Rs 110, silver jumps Rs 600, precious metal trading at Rs 73,000/kg

Gold, silver prices fall, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,490 per 10g

Gold prices hold steady as investors awaits key US inflation data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Crude Oil PriceUnited StatesUS oil pricesAsian oil demandChina

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story