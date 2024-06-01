Gold prices decline Rs 10 to Rs 72,750, silver dips Rs 100 to Rs 95,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,750, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,750.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,900, Rs 72,750, and Rs 73,410, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,840, Rs 66,690, and Rs 67,290, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 95,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.



