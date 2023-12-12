Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 200, trading at Rs 75,800 per kg

Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 200, trading at Rs 75,800 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold was down by Rs 200, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,950

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,050, Rs 56,950, and Rs 57,500, respectively.
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 08:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 220 during early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,130, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped Rs 200, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,800.

The price of 22-carat gold was down by Rs 200, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,950.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,130.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,280, Rs 62,130, and Rs 62,730, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,950.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,050, Rs 56,950, and Rs 57,500, respectively. 

US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after hitting a three-week low in the last session, as the dollar eased, while investors awaited key US inflation data and major central bank policy meetings for interest rate clues.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,985.49 per ounce as of 0113 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 20 on Monday. US
gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,000.60.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $22.81 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $910.51 and palladium climbed 0.6 per cent to $962.89 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,800.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,800.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Refined copper demand likely to grow 11% in FY24 on infra boost: ICRA

Gold prices fall on a firm dollar as spotlight moves to US CPI data

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,350 per 10g

Gold price climbs Rs 170 to 62,950, silver unchanged at Rs 77,200

Govt to issue sovereign gold bonds tranche in December and February

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesMarket news

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 07:56 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story