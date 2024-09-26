Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 77,030, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,700

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 77,030, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,700

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,610

Gold, Gold Coin
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,760, Rs 70,610, and Rs 70,610, respectively (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 7:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,030 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declines by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,700.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,610.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 77,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,180, Rs 77,030, and Rs 77,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,760, Rs 70,610, and Rs 70,610, respectively.

More From This Section

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 75,920

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 74,440, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900

Gold rises to record high after Fed makes first rate cut since 2020

10th oil, gas bidding round may offer 'no-go' areas: Oil ministry official

Price cut before Maha elections in question as global oil market volatile


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Ahmedabad and Lucknow at 95,100. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,100.
 
US Gold prices steadied on Thursday after hitting a record high on the previous session, aided by the expectations for another big rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, while traders await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments for further hints on the policy outlook.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $2,656.60 per ounce, as of 0021 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,670.43 on Wednesday.

Spot silver was steady at $31.86 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $995.35 and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $1,044.72.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,800

Gold prices hit record high over West Asia tensions, US Fed rate cut

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,160, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,900

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 75,120, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 92,600

Gold breaks $2,600 barrier as Fed rate cut bets prolong historic run

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story