Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 77,030, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,700

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,030 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declines by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,700.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 77,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,180, Rs 77,030, and Rs 77,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,760, Rs 70,610, and Rs 70,610, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Ahmedabad and Lucknow at 95,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,100.



US Gold prices steadied on Thursday after hitting a record high on the previous session, aided by the expectations for another big rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, while traders await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments for further hints on the policy outlook.



Spot gold held its ground at $2,656.60 per ounce, as of 0021 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,670.43 on Wednesday.



Spot silver was steady at $31.86 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $995.35 and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $1,044.72.



