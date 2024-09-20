Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 74,440, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,440 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,240.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,440.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,590, Rs 74,440, and Rs 74,440, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,390, Rs 68,240, and Rs 68,240, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900.

US Gold prices steadied near record highs on Friday and were poised for a weekly gain, as markets adjusted to the US Federal Reserve's recent super-sized interest rate reduction and signs that further cuts were on the horizon.



Spot gold held its ground at $2,586.98 per ounce, as of 0028 GMT, and has climbed about 0.4 per cent for the week so far.



Spot silver was flat at $30.76 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $984.90 and palladium shed 0.3 per cent to $1,077.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)