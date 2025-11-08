Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,010; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,400

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,010; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,400

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,840

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,160. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 7:19 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,010 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,22,940 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,160.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,11,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,12,690 in Chennai. 
       
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,990.
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,400.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900.
  
US gold prices rose on Friday as the dollar softened and uncertainty around the US government shutdown added to safe-haven demand, while Wall Street indexes were set for sharp weekly declines.
 
Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $4,005.21 per ounce, as of 3:15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT). US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5 per cent to settle at $4,009.80 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver climbed 0.9 per cent to $48.41 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $1,543.00, and palladium was up 1.5 per cent at $1,395.49. All three logged weekly losses.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 .

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold rises over 1% on safe-haven demand despite strong US payrolls

SBI report calls for comprehensive national gold policy amid soaring prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,100

Premium

Gold ETFs hold their shine: AUM crosses ₹1 trillion mark for the first time

Gold falls for second week as strong dollar, Fed stance hit sentiment

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story