Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,180, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,180 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,830 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,330.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,13,510 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Gold ETFs hold their shine: AUM crosses ₹1 trillion mark for the first time In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,040. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,68,100. US gold prices below the $4,000 per ounce mark again on Tuesday as the dollar remained resilient at over three-month highs, while reduced chances of another US interest rate cut in December and easing US-China trade tensions blunted bullion's demand.