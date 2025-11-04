Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,910

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,330 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,180, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,180 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,830 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,330.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,13,510 in Chennai.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,040. 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,68,100.
  
US gold prices below the $4,000 per ounce mark again on Tuesday as the dollar remained resilient at over three-month highs, while reduced chances of another US interest rate cut in December and easing US-China trade tensions blunted bullion's demand. 
Spot gold slipped 0.4 per cent to $3,983.87 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. 
US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.5 per cent to $3,994.10 per ounce.  Bullion hit a record high of $4,381.21 on October 20, but have fallen close to 10 per cent since.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver shed 0.3 per cent at $47.95 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1 per cent at $1,566.60 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $1,433.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

