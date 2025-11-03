Gold ETF AUM tops ₹1 trillion as strong inflow momentum sustains

The strong momentum in gold and silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows persisted through October, even as prices of the precious metals declined in the latter half of the month.

Gold ETFs are estimated to have garnered around ₹7,800 crore in October, nearly matching the record ₹8,363 crore inflows in September.

The elevated inflows and sustained rally in gold prices pushed the assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs past the ₹1-trillion mark for the first time. The AUM, which first crossed ₹50,000 crore in January 2025, has doubled within a span of nine months.

Silver ETFs also attracted strong inflows last month. Comparison of AUM and return data for the past two months shows that the category garnered ₹4,300 crore in October. While the inflows are elevated compared to the past trend, they are significantly lower than the all-time-high tally of ₹5,342 crore in September.

“October has been another strong month for gold and silver ETFs, reflecting investors’ growing preference for regulated, transparent, safe and convenient precious metals investment products. This also highlights gold’s strategic role and silver’s growing relevance as both a financial and industrial asset,” said Vikram Dhawan, head – commodities and fund manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund. ALSO READ: Dhan launches stock lending feature to let investors earn passive income Silver ETFs had an AUM of ₹42,500 crore in October, up over three-fold year to date. The ETFs have continued to see strong inflows even as gold and silver prices declined in the latter half of the month. As of November 3, domestic gold prices were down 6.5 per cent from the record high reached on October 17. Silver prices have fallen 16 per cent from the peak of ₹1.8 lakh per kg recorded on October 14.

However, the recent correction has been modest compared to the sharp rally in the two precious metals. Despite the decline, gold prices are still up 59 per cent so far in 2025, while silver has gained around 74 per cent. The sharp rally in gold and silver this year has been fuelled by a mix of global and domestic factors. Escalating geopolitical tensions, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks and a weaker dollar have boosted demand for precious metals as safe-haven assets. In India, festive and wedding-season buying, along with steady inflows from investors seeking portfolio diversification, have further supported the uptrend.