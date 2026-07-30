Gold rises ₹176 on MCX amid short covering; silver drops ₹1,479

Gold futures rose on Thursday due to short covering despite pressure from a strong dollar and elevated US Treasury yields. Silver futures, however, were trading lower.

In the global market, gold was trading near $4,050 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $57.75 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,41,950 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,16,000 per kg.

Gold prices rise

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark August gold contract opened at ₹1,41,925 per 10 gram, up ₹144 from the previous close of ₹1,41,781.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,41,957, up ₹176. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,42,039 and a low of ₹1,41,790. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779. Silver loses shine Silver futures opened lower. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,16,389 per kg, down ₹1,090 from the previous close of ₹2,17,479. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,16,000, down ₹1,479. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,17,479 and a low of ₹2,15,702. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.