Oil prices slip as tanker traffic steadies despite escalating US-Iran war

Oil prices gave up some of their gains on Thursday as oil tankers continued to make their way out of the Middle East even as tensions ​there escalated, with the US-Iran war spreading beyond its main fronts.

Brent futures ​fell $1.29, or 1.42 per cent, to $89.45 a barrel as of 0110 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell ‌56 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $83.90 a barrel. Brent settled up 7.91 per cent in the previous session and WTI up 6.56 per cent in one of the sharpest spikes of the Iran war, reversing a 5 per cent plunge on Tuesday after a pause in hostilities in the five-month conflict.

Thirty-nine commodity ships passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait into the Red Sea on Tuesday, the highest number since July 19, with only a few transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, preliminary shipping data showed. "While overall volumes are reduced, oil continues to leak out of the region through multiple channels, and additional workarounds are being explored. The longer this situation persists, the more these alternative routes and methods will erode Iran's leverage over ‌the Strait of Hormuz," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note. The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil shipping route, through which around a fifth of global oil and gas flows previously passed. It has been largely blocked since the start of the US-Iran war in February despite efforts to reach a diplomatic breakthrough on the passage of ships through the strait.

Iran has ruled out an Omani proposed for regional joint management of the strait, a senior Iran official said on Wednesday. US-Saudi strikes ​hit Iran-backed paramilitary forces in Iraq on Wednesday, the first time that Saudi had publicly joined US air strikes, ‌in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi oil targets launched from Iraq. That marked the resumption of US strikes in West Asia, since President Donald Trump over the weekend called off a ​bombing campaign amid ‌dwindling munitions. Iran also said that it had fired on US bases in Jordan and struck three tankers that were ‌transiting the Strait of Hormuz through what it said was an unauthorised route.