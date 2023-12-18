Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices remain stable; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,510/10g

Gold, silver prices remain stable; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,510/10g

The price of 22-carat gold too remained unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,300

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:59 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold remained stable during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,510, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also flat with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,700.

The price of 22-carat gold too remained unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,300.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,510.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,660, Rs 62,510, and Rs 63,160, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,300.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,450, Rs 57,300, and Rs 57,900, respectively. 

On Monday, gold in the US struggled to gain momentum in early Asian hours as investors looked forward to the US
inflation data, which is expected later this week for more clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,019.49 per ounce. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,033.20.

Spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $23.76 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.1 per cent to $940.91 and palladium slipped 1.6 per cent to $1,155.39.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 77,700.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 79,700.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:59 AM IST

