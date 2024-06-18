Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold slips Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,320

Gold slips Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,320

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,440, Rs 66,290, and Rs 66,890, respectively

gold price

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:59 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold went down by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also down Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,320.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,470, Rs 72,320, and Rs 72,970, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,290.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,440, Rs 66,290, and Rs 66,890, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,500.

US Gold prices inched up on Tuesday as the Treasury yields edged lower, while investors looked forward to economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials throughout the week for clarity on the US central bank's interest rate cut timeline.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,320.60 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,335.20.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $29.47 per ounce, platinum rose 1 per cent at $974.55 and palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $889.69.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics :Gold PricesSovereign gold bonds tradingGold tradeGold jewelleryIndia gold demand

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

