Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72.540

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72.540

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,490

gold price, gold share
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,490 | File image
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 8:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72.540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,490.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,540.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,690, Rs 72,540, and Rs 73,140, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,640, Rs 66,490, and Rs 67,040, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,500.

US gold prices edged lower on Monday, weighed down by higher US Treasury yields, as market participants looked out for more economic data to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start cutting its interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $2,326.78 per ounce, as of 0126 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $2,341.70.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $29.46 per ounce, platinum was unchanged at $957.57 and palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $894.37.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,870, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,600

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,880, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,400

Silver: Outlook bearish in short term on rate cut delays; details here

Hawkish Fed pause weighing on Gold prices, may test Rs 70,300, Rs 68,700

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,150, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,600

Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400/kg

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story