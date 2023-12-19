Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises Rs 110, silver jumps Rs 300, trading at Rs 78,000 per kg

Gold rises Rs 110, silver jumps Rs 300, trading at Rs 78,000 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,400.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,620.
BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 110 during early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,620, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 300 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was up by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,400.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,620.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,770, Rs 62,620, and Rs 63,110, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,400.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,450, Rs 57,400, and Rs 57,850, respectively. 

On Tuesday, the US gold prices were steady helped by a weaker dollar, as investors awaited more US economic data that could shed light on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook amid surging market expectations of interest rate cuts.

On Tuesday, spot gold was flat at $2,027.15 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. US gold futures remained unchanged at $2,040.90.

Spot silver, on the other hand, gained 0.1 per cent to $23.80 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $948.18 and palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $1,181.85.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,000.


Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesMarket news

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

