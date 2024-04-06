Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,970, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 81,600

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,970, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 81,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,140.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,970.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,120, Rs 69,970, and Rs 71,010, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,290, Rs 64,610, and Rs 65,090, respectively.

US gold prices climbed on Friday to hit a fresh record high, as multiple factors including US interest rate cut bets, speculative buying and central bank purchases kept bullion's record rally active despite strong US job growth in March.

Spot gold gained 1.5 per cent to $2,324.15 per ounce, as of 2:03 p.m. EDT (1803 GMT), after hitting a record high of $2,330.06 earlier in the session. Bullion rose over 4 per cent this week and logged a third straight weekly gain.

US gold futures settled 1.6 per cent higher to $2,345.4.

Spot silver gained 1.6 per cent to $27.37 per ounce. Platinum climbed 0.4 per cent to $928.80. Both logged weekly rises.

Palladium dipped 2.2 per cent to $999.00 and posted a weekly decline.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 81,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 84,900.

(With inputs from Reuters)