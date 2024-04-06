Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,970, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 81,600

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,970, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 81,600

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,140

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,290, Rs 64,610, and Rs 65,090, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 8:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,970, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 81,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,140.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,970.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,120, Rs 69,970, and Rs 71,010, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,290, Rs 64,610, and Rs 65,090, respectively.

US gold prices climbed on Friday to hit a fresh record high, as multiple factors including US interest rate cut bets, speculative buying and central bank purchases kept bullion's record rally active despite strong US job growth in March.

Spot gold gained 1.5 per cent to $2,324.15 per ounce, as of 2:03 p.m. EDT (1803 GMT), after hitting a record high of $2,330.06 earlier in the session. Bullion rose over 4 per cent this week and logged a third straight weekly gain.

US gold futures settled 1.6 per cent higher to $2,345.4.

Spot silver gained 1.6 per cent to $27.37 per ounce. Platinum climbed 0.4 per cent to $928.80. Both logged weekly rises.

Palladium dipped 2.2 per cent to $999.00 and posted a weekly decline.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 81,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 84,900.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,870, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,600

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 82,100

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 69,880

Gold touches new peak of Rs 69,200 per 10 grams amid global market rally

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 69,100, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 79,100

Brent crude price reaches highest level this year on fresh supply threats

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold Gold tradeGold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story