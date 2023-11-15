Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold up Rs 110, silver jumps Rs 600, precious metal trading at Rs 73,000/kg

Gold up Rs 110, silver jumps Rs 600, precious metal trading at Rs 73,000/kg

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,550

New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:57 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 110 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 60,600, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped Rs 600, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,550.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,600.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 60,750, Rs 60,600, and Rs 61,090, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,550.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 55,700, Rs 55,550, and Rs 56,150, respectively.  

US gold prices held firm on Wednesday following a sharp rise in the last session, as data showing slowing inflation in the U. bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve might be done with raising interest rates.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,962.97 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT after rising 0.9 per cent overnight. US gold futures were steady at $1,966.80.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $23.12 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $884.49. Palladium was flat at $1,016.40 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 73,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 76,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)


