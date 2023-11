Gold is set to exceed returns delivered by the benchmark Nifty50 index for a second calendar year. So far this year, the precious metal is up 10 per cent, while the 50-share blue chip companies’ index is up 7 per cent.



This year, only the domestic smallcaps, mid-caps and US equities have fared better than gold. Last year, gold was the best-performing asset class with returns close to 15 per cent even as most domestic equity indices delivered less than 5 per cent. An analysis done by Axis Securities shows that gold has been among the top-four performers in the past six years, barring 2021 when it fell 4 per cent amid strong appetite for risky assets.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel