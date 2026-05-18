JP Morgan lowers 2026 gold price forecast amid weak investor demand

Brokerages remain constructive on gold's long-term outlook despite recent price weakness, as rising bond yields, inflation concerns and a stronger dollar have pressured ​prices in the near term.

While several banks have trimmed near-term ​forecasts due to softer investor demand and elevated rate expectations, most analysts still ‌expect prices to recover through 2026.

JP Morgan lowered its 2026 average gold price forecast to $5,243 per ounce from $5,708, citing softer near-term demand for the metal as ​investor client interest has "dried to a trickle."

"This quietness shows ​through in stagnant activity and demand metrics. COMEX aggregate gold futures open ‌interest and volume have remained depressed, net Managed Money futures open interest has stagnated at low levels and ETF flows have been light," analysts at the bank said in a note dated Sunday.

Despite the downgrade, the bank maintained a bullish outlook, expecting prices to climb toward $6,000 an ounce by the end of 2026 as demand strengthens in the second half of the year. "We retain our bullish medium-term outlook and forecast that after the immense energy and inflation uncertainty clears, gold demand from investors and central ‌banks will again re-intensify over 2H26." The downgrade comes after ANZ also on Friday lowered its year-end target price for gold to $5,600 as inflation expectations, higher yields and a stronger dollar are likely to pressure prices. Spot gold has fallen about 14 per cent since the onset of the US-Iran war in late February, as rising oil prices stoke concerns around inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates by the ​Federal Reserve. Prices earlier in the day hit their lowest since March 30 as a ‌global bond rout deepened on mounting inflation fears. Following is a list of analysts' latest gold price forecasts (in $ per ounce):

Brokerage/Ag Annual Price Targets Forecast ency Price as of Forecas t 2026 J.P. Morgan $5,243 Expects prices ​towards May 18, $6,000 ‌by year-end, as 2026 demand re-accelerates in H2'26 ANZ* $5,600 Defers $6,000/oz gold May 15, target to mid-2027 from 2026 early 2027 Macquarie $4,323 Expects prices to February Group average $4,590 in ‌first 5, 2026 quarter and $4,300 in second quarter Wells Fargo Expects $6,100-$6,300 by February Investment end of 2026 4, 2026 Institute UBS - Raises target to $6,200 January for March, 29, 2026 June, and September 2026 Deutsche $5,500 $6,000 in 2026 January Bank 26, 2026 Societe - $6,000 by the end of January