Home / Markets / Commodities / Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

It is important to note that Oil Marketing Companies review and decide the fuel prices every day at 6 am in the morning

BS Web Team New Delhi
Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With no significant changes in their prices, petrol and diesel prices continued to remain stable in key cities of the country, according to information available on Goodreturns.
Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai registered the same price for petrol and diesel on May 22 as yesterday. It is important to note that Oil Marketing Companies review and decide the fuel prices every day at 6 am in the morning. They do so according to the price of crude oil throughout the world.


CITY      PETROL (Rs/LITRE)      DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
 
DELHI                96.72                         89.62
KOLKATA           106.03                       92.76
MUMBAI            106.31                        94.27
CHENNAI          102.63                        94.24
BENGALURU    101.94                        87.89
NOIDA                96.59                         89.76
JAIPUR              108.78                       93.99


Earlier, fuel prices were revised every fifteen days. In 2014, the government decided to deregulate fuel prices and left it to the international market and since 2017, fuel prices are revised every day in accordance with the international prices.
Fuel is covered under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST). While the central government collects excise duty on fuel, the state government imposes a value-added tax (VAT) on fuel.

India imports more than 80 per cent of its fuel. To save foreign exchange and reduce dependence on fuel imports, the government intends to bring the imports down by way of blending ethanol and a push to encourage the use of renewable energy sources.

Also Read

BS VI phase 2: Hyundai joins peers, bids farewell to diesel engine sedans

As CNG and EVs expand in cities, fuel retailers look at the rural market

Petrol blended with 20% ethanol from April 1, says Hardeep Singh Puri

For the foreseeable future, diesel is likely to drive India's economy

Windfall tax on crude oil slashed to Rs 3,500/tonne, duty on diesel hiked

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 60,870, silver dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,300

Indian gold dealers trim discounts as price dip reignites some buying

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500

Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Topics :fuel importsFuel pricesFuel Pricingfuel-price subsidyClean fuelBS Web Reports

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story