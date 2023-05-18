Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

Prices of the safe haven asset have soared due to global economic uncertainty

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Premium
Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 22-month high retail price inflation in gold ornaments pushed the rate of price rise in the personal care segment to nine per cent in April, from 8.25 per cent in March even as overall inflation eased to a 18-month low of 4.70 per cent in the first month of 2023-24.
This was despite the fact that the segment, called personal care and effects, had a high base effect in April last year. Inflation in the segment, which has a weight of 4.25 per cent in the consumer price index (CPI), stood at 8.62 per cent that month.  
The CPI-based inflation rate in gold ornaments rose to 13.88 per cent in April, from 10.68 per cent in March.
Gold prices were high in April. According to a report by news agency PTI, gold prices hovered around Rs 60,000 per 10 grams around Akshay Tritya on April 22. Those have risen from around Rs 50,000 during Dhanteras on October 22 last year.

Gold is considered a safe haven asset and as such its prices have soared due to global economic uncertainty.
ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar said the year-on-year (YoY) rise in gold prices contributed to the high inflation for personal care and effects. "This is one of the few commodity prices that transmits quickly to the CPI," she said.

Inflation in silver ornaments also rose in April. Silver ornaments witnessed deflation of 1.04 per cent in March but it gave way to inflation of 4.81 per cent in April.
Pearl and other ornaments saw inflation rising from 6.83 per cent in March to 7.58 per cent in April.

The personal care and effects segment has a diverse range of products. Besides ornaments, it includes items such as cream, lotion, perfume, shampoo, shaving set, umbrella, raincoat, lighter, toilet soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, comb, suitcase, trunk, box, clock, watch etc.
It also includes services such as those of barbers and beauticians.

Among these items, inflation in toilet soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, comb, cream, lotion, perfume, clock, watch, umbrella, raincoat, remained over six per cent in April.
Inflation in toilet soap was in double digits but it fell from 13.24 per cent in March to 11.93 per cent in April.

Surprisingly, inflation in clock and watch was also in double digits for five months since November 2022. However, it fell from 10.02 per cent in March to 9.31 per cent in April.
The rate of price rise in umbrella, raincoat rose from 8.05 per cent in March to 8.46 per cent in April due to untimely rains in certain parts of the country and ahead of the monsoon season.

Services of barbers and beauticians also had inflation of over six per cent in April. However, it came down from 7.11 per cent in March to 6.81 per cent in April.

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Gold price falls in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,160

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 61,910; silver up Rs 300 at Rs 75,100

Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 61,800; silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 74,800

Gold price unchanged at Rs 62,130; silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 77,600

Jeera prices rise 52% in two months over low production fears, shows data

Topics :Gold jewelleryApril retail inflationPersonal care product

First Published: May 18 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story