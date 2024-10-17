Swiss gold exports to India fall to lowest level since Jun on lower supply

Swiss gold exports fell in September to the lowest level since June owing to reduced shipments to India, customs data from the world's biggest bullion refining and transit hub showed on Thursday.



This year's 30 per cent gold price rally, which took spot prices to a record high of $2,696.59 per troy ounce on Thursday, has been affecting physical demand in price-sensitive Asian markets.



Some deliveries to China, the world's largest gold consumer, resumed in September after zero supplies in August, but exports to India, the world's second-largest gold consumer and a major importer, slumped to the lowest level since January, 2023.

