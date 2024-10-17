Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swiss gold exports to India fall to lowest level since Jun on lower supply

This year's 30 per cent gold price rally, which took spot prices to a record high of $2,696.59 per troy ounce on Thursday, has been affecting physical demand in price-sensitive Asian markets

Gold
Deliveries to India fell after massive supplies in August-July when the country reduced the state gold import tax. Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Swiss gold exports fell in September to the lowest level since June owing to reduced shipments to India, customs data from the world's biggest bullion refining and transit hub showed on Thursday.
 
Some deliveries to China, the world's largest gold consumer, resumed in September after zero supplies in August, but exports to India, the world's second-largest gold consumer and a major importer, slumped to the lowest level since January, 2023.
 
Deliveries to India fell after massive supplies in August-July when the country reduced the state gold import tax to the lowest in 11 years, temporarily boosting demand.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

