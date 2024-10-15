Gold dips Rs 10, trading at Rs 77,610; silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,140. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Kerala, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 77,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,290 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 71,140.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 96,900.





US gold was flat on Tuesday as investors await fresh insights into the Federal Reserve's stance on US interest rate reductions for further direction on prices. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,02,900.

US gold held its ground at $2,648.89 per ounce by 0022 GMT. US gold futures steadied at $2,665.50.

US silver was flat at $31.19 per ounce. Platinum held steady at $992.97 and palladium slipped 0.3 per cent to $1,026.43.



(With inputs from Reuters)