Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,900 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,410. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 77,900.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,050 while Rs 77,900 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,560 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 71,410.

More From This Section

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Ahemdabad at Rs 96,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 102,900.

US gold prices held below record levels on Thursday as investors looked forward to a slew of US economic data that could offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary easing path.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,674.96 per ounce, as of 0025 GMT. Prices rose to a session high of $2,685.16 on Wednesday, shy of the record $2,685.42 scaled on Sept. 26.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $31.74 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.8 per cent to $1,001.40 and palladium firmed 0.3 per cent to $1,026.09.

(With inputs from Reuters)