Gold dips Rs 10, trading at Rs 77,390; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 96,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,390 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,940.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Kerala, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 77,390.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,540.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,940.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,090 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 70,940.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Pune at Rs 96,900.





US Gold held steady during early Asian hours on Wednesday, while market participants awaited US economic data to determine the number of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the near term.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,02,900.

Spot gold was flat at $2,660.36 per ounce by 0036 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent at $2,676.50.

Spot silver was flat at $31.45 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.4 per cent at $987.60 and palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $1,006.98.



(With inputs from Reuters)