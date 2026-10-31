Binance hack exposes unsolvable crypto risk: Billions can vanish overnight

By Suvashree Ghosh and Scott Patterson

The theft of at least $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency from the world’s marquee digital-asset exchange shows that however sophisticated the fortifications, high-tech criminals are still finding a way in.

Hackers absconded with the biggest single haul in the history of cyber attacks, forcing the exchange, Binance, and its partners to freeze billions of dollars of assets, and shaking confidence in crypto-market infrastructure. While Binance promised to reimburse lost funds from customers, the heist was another blow to the security framework of an industry trying desperately to win the trust of institutional Wall Street.

“This is the largest cyber theft on record, not just the largest in crypto,” said Aneirin Flynn, chief executive officer of cybersecurity technology firm FailSafe. “This will damage confidence in crypto. The industry is courting institutional capital, but institutions will not overlook repeated failures in custody and security.”

However, for an industry that has at times seemed on the brink of institutional acceptance, the incident is a stark reminder that the basic task of securing people’s money is a challenge that crypto firms have yet to master. Unlike traditional Wall Street exchanges, platforms such as Binance serve as both trading venues and custodians of investor funds. That makes them ripe targets for attackers armed with increasingly advanced infiltration technology in the age of artificial intelligence. Binance outlined details of the hack and its mitigation efforts in a series of X posts starting Thursday evening. The exchange and its co-founders pledged to make good on all losses, and temporarily suspended withdrawals while sorting through the fallout.

“A cyber-attack of this level is a matter of when, not if, particularly alongside the rise of AI,” said Andy Ward, a longtime cybersecurity expert in charge of international business at Absolute Security. “Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and widespread as ever, and it is likely only a matter of time before an even larger hack, with even greater financial fallout, makes headlines.” The issue is potentially existential for crypto firms that have been trying desperately to become mainstream. The industry has been pushing everything from tokenized stocks to perpetual futures as replacements for longstanding instruments of regular financial markets. For critics who have warned the onslaught is happening too fast for technology and regulation to keep up, this week’s incident provides fresh evidence.

It was also an opportunity for advocates of a market-structure bill known as the Clarity Act, which failed to pass Congress before the midterm elections. The lack of any “overarching legislative structure” around crypto makes the industry the “Wild West” in many ways, David Zervos, counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, told Fox Business on Friday. Series of Hacks In August, hackers absconded with more than $100 million worth of Bitcoin from thousands of wallets secured by hardware devices made by Canada-based Coinkite Inc. The attack exploited a software flaw that made the private keys protecting the crypto predictable. The hack extends a string of costly breaches across the cryptocurrency industry, including in recent months.

Then in September, crypto exchange Bitget said attackers made off with about $388 million. And in October, criminals tampered with Ledger hardware wallets distributed through a Southeast Asian reseller, with blockchain researchers estimating losses of more than $90 million. Ledger said its own systems weren’t breached. Before this week’s Binance hack, the largest had been a $1.5 billion theft from Dubai-based Bybit in February 2025. The FBI blamed North Korean hackers, who dispersed the stolen assets across thousands of addresses on multiple blockchains. The incidents — especially Binance’s — highlight the breadth of vulnerabilities facing crypto businesses, from their own wallets and technology systems to supply chains and outside providers.

The Trump administration and its regulators have been pushing for mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, even in lieu of the Clarity Act passing. In September, the US Securities and Exchange Commission passed what’s known as an “innovation exemption” allowing public company stocks to trade on blockchains. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also recently unveiled a proposal to regulate digital asset transactions and markets. “Every bank, asset manager and exchange operator trying to put treasuries, funds or equities on-chain has to pick a settlement layer, and until tonight ‘the biggest exchange’ was a defensible answer,” said Luca Parlamento, founder and chief investment officer at D2 Finance. “Now it’s an unsecured credit decision.” D2 Finance doesn’t have any transactions on Binance, Parlamento said.

“The real issue here is that these are unregulated offshore exchanges, and they don’t have the same sorts of safeguards that we have in our financial markets here in the United States,” CFTC Chair Michael Selig said in a CNBC interview on Friday. The Binance hack is likely to raise concerns among public company executives about adopting crypto-linked technology, experts said. One particular problem is that blockchain technology has been designed for maximum speed of transactions, rather than safety, creating an incentive for hackers who can quickly move stolen funds off chain, said Austin Campbell, a former banker who teaches at New York University’s business school.

“This is just crypto bad, crypto scary,” he said. “Everyone is trying to build a go-cart, nobody is trying to build a tank.” Points of Failure Binance’s initial investigation suggested that the hack stemmed from an engineer’s compromised laptop, according to one of its X posts. Blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs blamed the hack on North Korea, saying preparation started at least 36 hours before the theft. “On the evening of October 29, billions of dollars in crypto began leaving wallets belonging to Binance” across 10 blockchains — including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP — and flowing to addresses controlled by a single attacker, TRM said.