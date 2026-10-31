Binance says 90% of assets stolen in record hack have been replenished

Binance has replenished 90 per cent of the assets stolen in the October 29-30 cyberattack, which resulted in the loss of an estimated $6.3 billion to $6.4 billion in digital assets, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday.

The cryptocurrency exchange said the replenishment involved funds from its own corporate treasury, a portion of its Futures Insurance Fund and its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), Reuters said.

The exchange, as per the news agency, said its next priority was to resume withdrawal services for users. It also expects to partially deploy the SAFU fund over the next 24 hours as part of its replenishment efforts.