Bitcoin breaks past $107k resistance: Is a new all-time high on horizon?

Crypto markets were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, with flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) holding above the $107,500 levels. Market analysts believe this breakout above $107,500 levels could potentially open the door toward $110,000 and new all-time highs.

The bellwether currency was quoted trading at around $107,575.86, up by 1.32 per cent at 10:46 AM on Wednesday, May 21. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency had a 24-hour trading volume of $50.84 billion. Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at $2.13 trillion, the highest among all cryptocurrencies. The last 24-hour trading range for Bitcoin was between $104,206.52 and $107,664.50, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin eyes $110,000

Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, believes that Bitcoin has built a strong base above the $106,000 mark, indicating solid buyer interest at lower levels. This breakout above $107,500, Sehgal believes, could potentially open the door toward $110,000 and new all-time highs.

For Bitcoin, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus Crypto Platform, believes that liquidity grabs can dictate its short-term price action—a short squeeze at $109,000 followed by a long liquidity grab at $101,000. "Spot ETF inflows have dipped yesterday in a sign that a correction is in order. However, any move down is likely to be a final correction before the asset breaks through its January high," said Subburaj.

Notably, Bitcoin is currently 1.42 per cent lower from its all-time high of $109,114.88, scaled on January 20 of this year.

Ethereum holds above $2,500

Ethereum, on the other hand, has been showing stronger relative strength, gaining nearly 60 per cent over the last month and outperforming Bitcoin. It is trading around the $2,500 mark, a key psychological resistance. Last seen, it was quoted trading at $2,577.99, up 0.38 per cent, with a trading volume of $21.94 billion. It has fluctuated in the range of $2,446.45 - $2,576.29 in the last 24 hours.

Also Read

Ethereum’s market cap stood at $312.01 billion, making it the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.

"For Ethereum, while structural indicators like the Golden Cross and ascending trendlines suggest a bullish setup, on-chain data points to short-term overheating. Elevated trading volumes and profit-taking around $2,500 could trigger a minor pullback or consolidation," said Sehgal.