Coinbase Global to become first crypto exchange to join S&P 500 index

The S&P 500 is a market-capitalisation-weighted index that tracks 500 leading publicly traded companies in the US. With the inclusion, Coinbase will replace Discover Financial Services in the S&P 500. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase Global, is all set to join Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 Index today , Monday, May 19, 2025. This inclusion marks the first time a digital asset company will be included in the benchmark index.

ALSO READ: Bitcoin struggles at high levels, consolidates around $104k: What's next? Notably, Capital One Financial Corp, which is also part of the S&P 500, is acquiring Discover Financial, with the deal expected to close soon, pending final conditions, said S&P Global. "Coinbase Global Inc. (NASD: COIN) will replace Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 19," said S&P Global in a release.

Also Read

Founded in 2012, Coinbase Global is the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange and the world’s biggest Bitcoin custodian as of 2024. The company offers a platform that allows people and institutions to trade, stake, secure, spend, and transfer crypto assets globally. Additionally, Coinbase provides essential infrastructure for on-chain activity and supports builders who believe that on-chain is the new online. As of May 19, 2025, Coinbase has a market capitalisation of $67.87 billion.

Ahead of its S&P 500 inclusion, Coinbase's shares rallied 9.01 per cent to settle at $266.46 per share on Friday, May 16, 2025. The company’s shares have risen 7.3 per cent year-till-date.

Coinbase’s shares have a 52-week range of $142.58 to $349.75 per share.