Bitcoin holds above $107k; analysts eye $110K breakout; altcoins mixed

At last check, Bitcoin was trading at $107,686.26, up 1.31 per cent over the past 24 hours, with trading volumes reaching $51.76 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency fluctuated between $106,180.47 and $108,305.54 during the session. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation stood at $2.13 trillion, reinforcing its status as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Bitcoin is currently trading nearly 3.8 per cent below its all-time high of $111,970.17, which was recorded on May 22, 2025. That said, the corporate accumulation of Bitcoin continues to rise, with Metaplanet now holding more BTC than Tesla.

Bitcoin's consolidation sets up a potential breakout

Bitcoin has risen, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus Crypto Platform, said, aided by a dovish US Fed tone as well as by equity markets showing strength. Open interest suggests a possible squeeze towards $110,000 before a reversal. "If a pullback ensues, key levels around $106,000 and $104,000 should offer strong support," said Subburaj.

Bitcoin’s recent rebound above $107,000, Riya Sehgal, research analyst, Delta Exchange, said, reflects robust market confidence, especially as it continues to hold above the key short-term holder realised price of $98,000. "This level not only serves as psychological support but also reinforces the bullish momentum building around BTC. Current consolidation near $107,400–$108,000 sets up a potential breakout toward $110,000 and $112,000," said Sehgal.