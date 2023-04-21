Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Closer look at Bitcoin's rally suggests the depth of demand is deceptive

Since Binance stopped its zero-fee trading program, there's been a sharp drop-off in daily Bitcoin volume, Medalie said. Current trends are about half what they were prior to the halt

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
By Vildana Hajric
Crypto trading volumes seem to have surged last quarter as token prices spiked higher. But looking at the data more closely paints a different picture. 
 
When looking at overall trends, Bitcoin trade volumes seem to have spiked, with two trading pairs standing out during that stretch — Bitcoin-Tether and Bitcoin-BUSD, a relatively little-known stablecoin trading on the Binance platform that has since halted issuance, according to crypto market data provider Kaiko. Those two were the top-traded duos on that exchange in the first three months of the year. 
But isolating just the Bitcoin-dollar trade pair — which trades on exchanges like Coinbase and Gemini — shows volume was the lowest since 2020, the researcher said. During that time, regulators cracked down on the industry with a number of lawsuits and actions. 

The Bitcoin-dollar pair measure may be a better way of representing what volumes actually looked like without zero-fee trading during the first three months of the year and shows a “starkly different trend,” according to Kaiko’s Clara Medalie, who published research on the topic alongside with Conor Ryder, research analyst at the firm. 
“That’s where the Binance effect comes into play — essentially the vast majority of Bitcoin volume over the past year has been for zero-fee on Binance exchange,” said Medalie in a YouTube video discussing the firm’s findings.


Noelle Acheson, author of the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, said that while activity is climbing in crypto derivatives, the same is not yet true for the so-called spot, or cash market. 

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” she said via email. “Which suggests crypto interest for now is concentrated in the more sophisticated market segments while traditional macro investors and retail participants are still in wait-and-see mode.

