Pullback signals consolidation

Analysts say the pullback reflects a consolidation phase rather than market capitulation, as participants digest recent selling pressure and await clearer macroeconomic signals.

“The recent decline was accompanied by liquidations of leveraged long positions, with the break below $89,000 prompting additional forced selling,” said the CoinSwitch Markets Desk. The firm identifies the $89,000–$92,000 zone as the nearest liquidity band and a potential area for short-term recovery, though sustained downside could materialise if $85,000 fails to hold.