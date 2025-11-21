Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start to Indian equities; US, Asian mkts fall
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 21, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures were trading 26 points lower at 26,205, at 7:36 AM amid weak global cues after sell-off in AI stocks
Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 21, 2025: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday, after a sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks and mixed US labour market data have soured global sentiment. At 7:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 26 points lower at 26,205.
Overnight, US equities ended sharply lower, with the Dow Jones falling 0.84 per cent, the S&P 500 slipping 1.56 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropping 2.16 per cent.
On the macro front, US unemployment inched higher in September even as job additions beat economists’ expectations, clouding the outlook on whether the US Federal Reserve will deliver another interest rate cut in December.
Across Asia, markets were trading sharply lower, mirroring Wall Street’s weakness. Last seen, mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 1.16 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.82 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI slumped 3.12 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.7 per cent after core inflation — excluding fresh food and energy — edged up to 3.1 per cent in October from 3 per cent in September.
Back home, on Thursday, the benchmark indices came close to fresh record highs, with the Nifty 50 finishing just 24 points shy and the Sensex about 203 points short. Both indices gained over half a per cent, aided by strength in banking heavyweights and Reliance Industries. READ MORE
Separately, global brokerage HSBC has projected that the BSE Sensex could climb about 10 per cent by end-2026, setting a target of 94,000 for the 30-share index, and noted that Indian equities still look attractive relative to China. READ MORE
IPO today:
Mainboard: Shares of Capillary Technologies India will list on the exchanges. Meanwhile, Sudeep Pharma IPO will open for application, and Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscription window will close.
SME: Gallard Steel IPO enters its final day of subscription.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,64,900. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, TCS, Hyundai Motor, Adani Ports, Nestle and other will remain in focus. Here's why
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India should focus more on mkt-based research: Infosys cofounder K Dinesh
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) gave away the annual Infosys Prize in six categories — economics, engineering and computer science, humanities and social sciences, life sciences, mathematics and physical sciences last week. K Dinesh, Infosys cofounder and president of ISF, talks with Avik Das on the sidelines of the event on how to improve India’s research ecosystem. Catch full interview here
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small finance banks' Q2FY26 profit plunged 55% on rising credit cost
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Erosion in net interest income (NII) and rising credit costs from stressed assets hurt the small finance banks (SFBs) in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY26). They made a net profit of ₹383 crore, down by over 55 per cent from ₹854 crore in Q2 FY25.
The lenders, however, sequentially clocked a 23.9 per cent growth in net profit, compared to ₹309 crore in Q1 FY26, according to the data compiled by BS Research Bureau for listed eight SFBs. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PVR INOX launches Cinemagic to position cinemas as lifestyle destinations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s largest film exhibitor PVR INOX will be launching Cinemagic, a luxury six-screen multiplex at Elegante Unity One Mall, Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), Pitampura, Delhi on Friday, which will have a gaming zone, a nail bar, a perfumery corner and a curated gourmet menu in its multiplex.
This comes after the company launched India’s first dine-in cinema at M5 ECity Mall, Bengaluru, where people can watch films and dine at the same time. Aamer Bijli, lead marketing and innovations, PVR INOX, said that post-pandemic, consumers’ needs have been evolving, with Gen Z and millennial audiences increasingly seeking elevated experiences that blend food, design, social connection and entertainment. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: CoC approves JSW Energy's resolution plan for Raigarh Champa Rail Infra
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Energy has secured the approval of the creditors of Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure for its proposal to acquire the debt-laden entity currently under the insolvency process.
JSW Energy acquired KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd (KMPCL), a 3,600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, for Rs 16,084 crore through the insolvency process, in March this year. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: OpenAI's rise pushes banks to expand equity research into private markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The growing clout of private companies like OpenAI is causing Wall Street to redraw the boundaries of its equity research business.
Morgan Stanley last week launched a dedicated product to cover closely held firms, joining rivals including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. in expanding coverage of private assets. The banks are aiming to capture the potential impact of unlisted competitors of the stocks they follow, as well as to sate a relentless investor appetite for insights into their performance. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India, Israel ink terms of reference to formally launch FTA talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and Israel on Thursday inked terms of reference (ToR) to formally launch negotiations for a free trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.
The ToR include market access for goods by eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers, investment facilitation, simplification of customs procedures, increasing cooperation for innovation and technology transfer, and easing norms to promote trade in services. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top cement companies post strong Q2 on better realisations, volumes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s top cement producers delivered a solid July-September quarter (Q2) in 2025-26 (FY26), lifted by firmer prices, higher sales volumes, and a favourable base. Seasonal weakness and maintenance outages did dent sequential performance, but the overall picture remained positive — and the road ahead looks steady. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt to launch first retail investments in NHs under Invit in February
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government will come up with the issuance of national highway units for retail investors under its first public infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in February and plans to add around 1,500 kilometres of highways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is in the process of establishing Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) as a Public InvIT. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US adds 119,000 jobs in September as unemployment rate climbs to 4.4%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US job growth picked up in September and the unemployment rate ticked higher, suggesting the labor market showed signs of stabilizing before the government shutdown.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 119,000 after the prior month was revised to a decline, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Thursday. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 per cent, the highest in nearly four years and reflecting an increase in the size of the labor force. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ED attaches ₹1,452 crore fresh assets linked to Anil Ambani Reliance group
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has provisionally attached fresh assets valued at ₹1,452.51 crore in connection with its money-laundering probe into alleged bank fraud linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group.
The seizure covers multiple buildings linked to Reliance Communications (RCom) and other group entities, including those in the Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and Millenium Business Park in Navi Mumbai, as well as land parcels and properties in Pune, Chennai and Bhubaneswar, the agency said. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance stops import of Russian crude oil into Jamnagar's SEZ refinery
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has halted imports of Russian crude oil into its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery at Jamnagar, Gujarat, with effect from November 20, the company said in a statement.The move comes just hours before US sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil are scheduled to take effect from November 21. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump eases tariffs on coffee, fruit, and beef from Brazil to lower costs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump has eased tariffs on Brazil in a bid to reduce costs for US consumers. The move, announced on Thursday, covers products such as coffee, fruit and beef, among other items.
The White House had already indicated last week that Trump was rolling back a portion of the global tariffs first unveiled in April. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading sharply lower, mirroring Wall Street’s weakness.
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 1.16 per cent.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.82 per cent.
- South Korea’s KOSPI slumped 3.12 per cent.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.7 per cent after core inflation — excluding fresh food and energy — edged up to 3.1 per cent in October from 3 per cent in September.
