Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Hackers stole about $1.7 billion this year from crypto projects: Report

Hackers stole about $1.7 billion this year from crypto projects: Report

Infrastructure attacks - such as private-key theft that gives hackers access to a crypto project's servers to steal funds or manipulate trades - contributed to nearly 60% of the total stolen this year

The top 10 hacks had netted criminals almost 70% of all stolen funds this year, TRM found. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Olga Kharif

The amount of funds crypto projects lost to hackers has declined by about half to around $1.7 billion so far this year, amid improved security measures and an uptick in law enforcement actions. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Even with any additional hacks in December, this year will likely “finish with significantly lower totals than 2022,” according to TRM Labs, which helps clients detect financial crimes. Last year’s tally of $4 billion from crypto hacks included a number of large thefts, such as a $600 million-plus attack on a blockchain network called Ronin bridge that was connected to the Axie Infinity game. 

“While we are always one Ronin-size hack away from a record setting year, the global focus on cybercrime is likely to, at least in part, mitigate some of the activity which is critical in order for the overwhelmingly lawful ecosystem to grow,” said Ari Redbord, global head of policy and government affairs at TRM.   

The top 10 hacks had netted criminals almost 70% of all stolen funds this year, TRM found. Attacks against decentralized lending app Euler Finance, Multichain bridge connecting different blockchains, and Poloniex crypto exchange netted $100 million each, for example.

Infrastructure attacks — such as private-key theft that gives hackers access to a crypto project’s servers or software to steal funds or manipulate trades — contributed to nearly 60% of the total stolen this year, according to TRM.  

Also Read

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

What are cryptocurrency exchanges and how do they work? All details here

CoinDCX partners with KoinX to allow crypto tax tracking on its platform

Discussions on global framework to regulate crypto underway: FM Sitharaman

Grand Theft Auto VI trailer unveiled: Know details, release date and more

Crypto market eyes interest rates, expected bitcoin ETFs in 2024: Report

Crypto wrap: Cryptocurrency in Parliament; Bitcoin's surge to 18-month high

Bitcoin breaches $44,000 mark, now on the same level as in March 2022

Bitcoin hits $40,000 for the first time since May 2022 on rate reductions

Crypto wrap: Market recovers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's resignation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :cryptocurrencyInternet technologiesonline fraudsfinancial fraud

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story