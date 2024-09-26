Singapore court grants 4-month moratorium to WazirX after $230 mn hack

A Singapore court on Thursday granted a four-month moratorium to Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, a period which the embattled firm will use to restructure its business without worrying about legal proceedings.

A moratorium offers applicant temporary relief from legal proceedings.

WazirX, India’s biggest crypto exchange, suffered a major hacking attack in July this year losing close to $230 million. Since then, it has been trying to deal with the crisis.

It had asked for a six-month moratorium, but the Singapore court gave it four months.

And with conditions.

The crypto exchange is required to make wallet addresses public via a court affidavit, respond to user queries raised in the courtroom, release financial information, and ensure future voting for court applications is scrutinised by independent parties.