Singapore High Court allows WazirX parent firm to convene creditor meeting

The Singapore High Court has permitted the parent company of embattled crypto exchange WazirX to convene a meeting for presenting a scheme of arrangement for the recovery of lost funds to its users.

The creditors' meeting is scheduled to be held online, the company said in a statement. Procedures involving voting on the proposed Scheme of Arrangement will take place electronically.

The crypto exchange said it will notify creditors with details of this process.

The firm added that the key components of the approved scheme would include a debt restructuring, token distribution, the launch of a decentralized exchange (DEX), and a profit-sharing structure, among others.

As part of the scheme of arrangement, creditors will receive an initial distribution of the available liquid assets within 10 business days of the scheme becoming effective. Creditors will also receive recovery tokens enabling them to redeem these as part of the company’s recovery efforts.

A majority vote representing 75 per cent of the scheme creditors by value would be required to approve the scheme. Once approved, the company will make an application to the court for its sanction.

The platform has 4.3 million creditors in total.

“The Court also took note that whilst there may be a number of creditors who have voiced objections to Zettai’s application, there is also the possibility of a silent majority of users who support the application but have decided to be passive in the process,” the company said in a statement.

The recovery plan comes after the company lost over $230 million in a security breach on the platform in July. Creditors are the investors and users affected by the cyberattack.

"I thank the court for granting us leave to convene the scheme meeting and for acknowledging our efforts. We are leaving no stone unturned to facilitate recovery to the users at the earliest and appeal to the users to vote in favour of the scheme,” said Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX.

Zettai, the parent firm of WazirX, had filed an application with the Singapore High Court seeking permission to convene a meeting of its creditors last month.

In September last year, the court had granted a four-month moratorium to the Indian cryptocurrency exchange. In this case, a moratorium is a period during which a firm restructures its business without worrying about legal proceedings.