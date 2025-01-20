UK phone hacking case: Prince Harry takes on media mogul Rupert Murdoch

Prince Harry is preparing for a major legal showdown with Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), marking a rare instance where a high-profile figure challenges the media giant in court, UK media reported on Monday.

The trial, scheduled to begin this Tuesday at London’s High Court, will see the Duke of Sussex alongside former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, as the last two claimants pursuing allegations of phone hacking and unlawful information gathering against NGN.

UK tabloid accused of phone hacking

The case centres on allegations of phone hacking and other unlawful practices by NGN, the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. While most alleged victims, including actors Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller, have settled their claims, Prince Harry and Lord Watson are pressing ahead to seek accountability and uncover the truth.

Prior allegations against Murdoch

News of the trial has sparked conversations around the unethical practices of the British press, especially considering the closure of the News of the World in 2011 after it was revealed that journalists had hacked the voicemail of murdered teenager Milly Dowler. Despite NGN’s past apologies and settlements exceeding £1 billion, the company has consistently denied similar allegations against The Sun.

Financial risk of pursuing legal battle

Pursuing this case is not without significant financial risk. Civil litigation rules in the UK allow winners of cases to bear the other party’s legal costs if the damages awarded are lower than any prior settlement offer. This has led many claimants to settle out of court, fearing the financial repercussions of a drawn-out trial.

However, Prince Harry’s legal fight is not about money. According to a report by The Financial Times, the Duke is focused on his reputation and seeking the truth, a sentiment echoed by Harry himself at a recent summit where he emphasised the need for accountability and transparency.

NGN denies allegations

NGN has denied the claims and argues that the allegations are outdated. The company plans to present a strong defence, including witness testimonies from technologists, lawyers, and senior staff, to counter the accusations of unlawful information gathering and destruction of evidence.

The trial is expected to feature extensive cross-examinations, particularly of Prince Harry, who has previously won damages in a similar case against Mirror Group Newspapers. This case, however, holds greater stakes, both financially and reputationally, for NGN.

Who is Rupert Murdoch?

Rupert Murdoch, 93, is an Australian-born media mogul. At the age of 22, he took over the family's controlling share of the Adelaide News and went on to acquire multiple newspapers across Australia and New Zealand. There, he introduced racy tabloid techniques influenced by UK media.

He became a pivotal figure in shaping the media landscapes of the UK, US, and Australia. His holdings included major newspapers like The Sun and The Times, and broadcasters such as Sky and Fox News. His family’s net worth, as estimated by Forbes, stands at $22.5 billion.

Murdoch’s prior controversies

Murdoch’s media outlets were frequently accused of manipulating politics and distorting news to favour his political allies. Critics often labelled him a cynic who lowered journalistic standards. Conversely, his admirers celebrated his boldness and risk-taking acumen.

In 2011, his UK newspaper News of the World faced a significant scandal involving phone hacking, leading to its closure. The scandal damaged his reputation, with revelations of widespread phone hacking by journalists, targeting celebrities and other public figures.

Despite stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp in 2023, Murdoch attempted to secure the future control of his empire by changing the family trust in favour of his eldest son, Lachlan. However, he lost this legal battle to his other children, Prudence, Elisabeth, and James. Lachlan, who had already taken over the businesses, remains the heir apparent, despite the family rifts. The trial, initiated by Prince Harry, could mark a turning point for media outlets in the UK.