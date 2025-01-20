Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RG Kar rape-murder case: Convict Sanjay Roy sentenced to life imprisonment

RG Kar rape-murder case: Convict Sanjay Roy sentenced to life imprisonment

During sentencing arguments, Sanjay Roy's lawyer opposed capital punishment, stressing the need for evidence to justify the claim that the convict was beyond reformation

RG Kar case: Sanjay Roy
RG Kar case: The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Sanjay Roy.
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sentenced for life on Monday (January 20).  The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict. Additionally, the court has also directed the state to pay the victims family a sum of Rs 17 lakhs as compensation.
 
During a hearing in the Sealdah Court, Roy maintained his innocence, claiming he was framed. "I haven’t done this. I have been framed... You decide whether I have been framed or not," he said.  
 
During sentencing arguments, Roy’s lawyer opposed capital punishment, stressing the need for evidence to justify the claim that the convict was beyond reformation. He argued that "the public prosecutor must demonstrate why society would benefit from completely eliminating the convict."  
 
On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer sought the harshest penalty, stating, "We pray for the highest penalty to maintain people's faith in society."  
 
The case pertains to the 31-year-old postgraduate medical trainee whose body was discovered in a seminar room on August 9, sparking nationwide protests for justice.  
 
Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the following day. He was found guilty under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, alongside Sections 66 and 103(1) for causing death and murder. Section 103(1) permits a maximum punishment of life imprisonment or the death sentence.  
 
The heinous crime led the Kolkata High Court to transfer the investigation to the CBI, which filed its chargesheet in the sessions court. The Supreme Court also took cognisance, issuing guidelines to enhance workplace safety for doctors while monitoring the investigation's progress.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Two killed, 12 children hurt as truck collides with bus in Chhattisgarh

LIVE: SC stays proceedings in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Shah

Court issues bailable warrant against Ramdev, Balkrishna over misleading ad

Himanta pitches for investing in Assam before South Korean industrialists

Om Birla expresses concern over fewer sittings of legislative bodies

Topics :KolkataRape casescrimesHigh CourtMedical collegesHospitalCBI

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story