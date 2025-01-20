RG Kar rape-murder case: Convict Sanjay Roy sentenced to life imprisonment

Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sentenced for life on Monday (January 20). The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict. Additionally, the court has also directed the state to pay the victims family a sum of Rs 17 lakhs as compensation.

During a hearing in the Sealdah Court, Roy maintained his innocence, claiming he was framed. "I haven’t done this. I have been framed... You decide whether I have been framed or not," he said.

During sentencing arguments, Roy’s lawyer opposed capital punishment, stressing the need for evidence to justify the claim that the convict was beyond reformation. He argued that "the public prosecutor must demonstrate why society would benefit from completely eliminating the convict."

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer sought the harshest penalty, stating, "We pray for the highest penalty to maintain people's faith in society."

The case pertains to the 31-year-old postgraduate medical trainee whose body was discovered in a seminar room on August 9, sparking nationwide protests for justice.

Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the following day. He was found guilty under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, alongside Sections 66 and 103(1) for causing death and murder. Section 103(1) permits a maximum punishment of life imprisonment or the death sentence.

The heinous crime led the Kolkata High Court to transfer the investigation to the CBI, which filed its chargesheet in the sessions court. The Supreme Court also took cognisance, issuing guidelines to enhance workplace safety for doctors while monitoring the investigation's progress.