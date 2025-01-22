Saif Ali Khan's Rs 15,000 cr family properties may be taken over by govt

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is still recovering from knife injuries in Mumbai, but he faces another pressing concern — the vast estates of his family in Madhya Pradesh are nearing government takeover. The properties, valued at an estimated Rs 15,000 crore, are now at the center of a legal dispute, reported NDTV.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has lifted a stay on these properties, which had been in place since 2015. This decision potentially cleared the path for their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968, a law allowing the government to claim assets of those who migrated to Pakistan after Partition.

Key properties in question include the Flag Staff House, where Saif Ali Khan spent his childhood, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, Ahmedabad Palace, Kohefiza Property, and others.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Vivek Agarwal stated that remedies exist under the amended Enemy Property Act, 2017. The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed concerned parties to file a representation within 30 days, instructing the appellate authority to address the appeal without dismissing it on grounds of limitation. “If a representation is filed within 30 days from today, the appellate authority shall not advert to the aspect of limitation and shall deal with the appeal on its own merits,” the court ruled.

The roots of the dispute

The controversy stems from Bhopal’s last Nawab, Hamidullah Khan, who had three daughters. His eldest, Abida Sultan, migrated to Pakistan in 1950, while his second daughter, Sajida Sultan, stayed in India and married Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi. Sajida became the legal heir to the properties.

Sajida’s grandson, Saif Ali Khan, inherited a share of these properties. However, Abida Sultan’s migration is at the center of the government’s claim that these assets qualify as “enemy property”.

In 2019, a court recognised Sajida Sultan as the rightful heir, but the recent ruling has reignited the legal tussle.

Govt moves spark anxiety

Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh announced plans to examine ownership records of these properties spanning the last 72 years. He hinted that individuals residing on these lands may be treated as tenants under state leasing laws.

The looming government takeover has left nearly 150,000 residents anxious, many of whom fear eviction. Surveys and ownership verifications are underway, adding to the uncertainty.

“The stay has been lifted, but merging these properties under the Enemy Property Act is complicated. The Pataudi family still has a chance to appeal,” said Sumer Khan, a local resident.

Others voiced their concerns about their homes. Chand Mian, another resident, told NDTV, “We pay taxes, but there’s no registry for our homes. The Nawab’s leases should still stand.” Naseem Khan, who lives in the area, added, “The government is claiming these properties, but many have been sold or leased over the years. This issue is far from straightforward.”