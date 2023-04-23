Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says

SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says

First Citizens' stock has risen more than 77% since the takeover, with its price hitting a record last week

Bloomberg
SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Low De Wei

The new owner of Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed after a bank run in March and set off fears of broader contagion in the global financial sector, said customers are still withdrawing deposits, the Financial Times reported.
 
Peter Bristow, president of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which agreed to buy the California-based lender last month, said in an interview with the FT that SVB was still seeing outflows and called for patience from investors. He attributed the withdrawals to pent-up demand during the period in which the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. took SVB into receivership — after it became the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.
Bristow said Raleigh, North Carolina-based First Citizens was already seeing green shoots since the takeover after spending time trying to give people confidence that it will to continue to run on the same model as before. 

First Citizens’ stock has risen more than 77% since the takeover, with its price hitting a record last week.
Bristow said in the interview there might be a rethink of SVB’s focus on lending to venture capitalists, which created an unwanted “lumpiness” in deposits. 

Topics :crypto tradingcryptocurrencies

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

Also Read

What is cryptocurrency mining?

Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance

White House monitoring FTX collapse, calls for crypto industry regulation

India's taxes on crypto transactions may 'kill the industry': Binance CEO

CBIC seeks details on digital assets from India's top crypto bourses

Closer look at Bitcoin's rally suggests the depth of demand is deceptive

Crypto wrap: Profit booking, UK inflation data pull major tokens down

Bitcoin drops again below $30,000 on account of interest rate fears

Bitcoin stalls near $30,000 after the token's biggest drop in over a month

Explained: All you need to know about Ethereum's latest Shapella upgrade

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story