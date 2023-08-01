Home / Markets / Interviews / Broking industry revenues could be healthy in FY24, says Dhiraj Relli

Broking industry revenues could be healthy in FY24, says Dhiraj Relli

As trading volumes are likely to be firm, broking industry revenues could be healthy in fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), even as the yields may not have much further to fall

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
FIIs could broadly remain bullish on Indian equities given the fact that India remains a bright spot, says Dhiraj Relli of HDFC Securities | PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The run up in the Indian markets since their March 2023 lows has been mostly led by foreign investor flows. DHIRAJ RELLI, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that FIIs could broadly remain bullish on Indian equities given the fact that India remains a bright spot among emerging economies. Edited excerpts:
 
How do you see FY24 playing out for the broking industry?
After a subdued April 2023, trading volumes have remained healthy. Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flow-driven market rally has attracted local traders and investors and action has spread to broader markets. F&O volumes continue to touch new highs. With state and central elections due over the next two-three quarters, markets will not be short of expectations and triggers – both positive and negative. This could keep driving volumes with some lull for a couple of weeks thrown in between. As trading volumes are likely to be firm, broking industry revenues could be healthy in fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), even as the yields may not have much further to fall.

HDFC Securities had plans to launch a discount broking / fintech platform. Where are we on this?
While the new Fintech platform will largely cater to do-it-yourself (DIY) traders/investors who need minimal support and offer flat brokerage rates, the traditional full service platform (InvestRight) will continue to provide curated plans for various types of investors along with managed services. We will be able to provide market participants an ecosystem of their choice.


Will the discount brokers be able to sustain operations as costs rise?
The key to success in this space is volumes and its mix and market share. Though technology and compliance costs are on the rise. Once the infrastructure is in place, additional volumes could straightaway result in higher bottom-line as the costs are largely fixed. HDFC Securities, with its brand, parentage, tech expertise, and experience over the past 23 years, aims to be a leader in the broking space in a matter of a couple of years. Robust technology, simple plans and convenient 3-in-1 account will help it achieve scale soon.

Are investors warming up to the primary markets now after the run up seen in the secondary markets?
IPO markets have seen some recovery in this fiscal though we are yet to see a flood of large sized IPOs. Investors in recent IPOs have made money and seem keen to participate in future IPOs that are not too aggressively priced. That said, Indian markets, over the past few months, have been catching up its earlier relative underperformance aided by flows. With a lot of triggers ahead of us and rising participation, markets could remain firm with occasional corrections thrown in between.

While in terms of valuation, on a historical comparison basis, Indian markets don’t seem cheap, a lot of transformation has happened at the macro and micro level over the past few years that necessitates relooking at the traditional methods of valuation especially because interest rates globally seem to be peaking out. That said, in case the El Nino pattern plays out negatively and/or the political situation becomes messy, we may see markets correcting and waiting for the situation to become clear by early/ mid-2024.
What's the road ahead for FII flows into Indian equities?
FIIs could broadly remain bullish on Indian equities given the fact that India remains a bright spot among emerging economies (with China struggling to regain economic momentum). Some correction in the markets may, however, be due and FPIs may book some profit post markets seeing a straight rise. Political nervousness ahead of the elections in states and Centre could also result in some profit taking by both the FIIs and local investors.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Focus on behavioural aspects to be our key differentiator: Nimesh Chandan

Resilience shown by economies surprised market: Nippon India MF's Tripathi

Stock markets and economic growth have little correlation, says Mukherjea

Expect India to outperform peers in 6 months: JM Financial's Vinay Jaising

Markets are at starting point of a mid-to-long term bull run: Ajit Banerjee

Topics :MarketsBroking firmsMarket Outlookbroking businessHDFC SecuritiesIndian stock marketsstock market tradingMarket news

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

Apple's main supplier Foxconn plans $500 mn component plants in India

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story