'Growth drivers inadequate, need post-Covid like investment push'

Around half of the listed stocks are delivering earnings growth of 15 per cent or more, suggesting that pockets of strong growth remain even as valuations look stretched, says Taher Badshah , president and chief investment officer (CIO) at Invesco Mutual Fund. In an interaction with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, he adds that investors should not be put off by high valuations if a company has the earnings growth and business runway to justify the premium.

Geopolitical headwinds have eased, oil prices have come off their highs, yet Indian markets — particularly largecaps — haven't staged a meaningful rally. What is holding them back?

Between FY22 and FY24, public capital expenditure expanded rapidly, supporting a broad-based market recovery despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Private investment remained weak, but government spending was enough to drive growth across sectors. We need another investment cycle of that scale (post-Covid type). Manufacturing, industrial capacity and initiatives like production-linked incentives (PLI) need to be expanded meaningfully. Stronger domestic growth engines would make the economy far more resilient to external shocks.

Oil and geopolitics do influence markets in the short term, and the day-to-day correlation is visible. But the bigger issue is that India's fundamental growth drivers are still not strong enough. Investment levels remain below where they should be and India continues to rely heavily on services. Manufacturing and industry — which create stronger multiplier effects through employment and allied sectors — are yet to contribute at the required scale.

Do you expect earnings growth in the coming quarters to be supportive?

We've maintained since the start of 2026 that FY27 should be a recovery year for India. A favourable base, last year's policy measures, the carryover impact of a good monsoon and improving earnings should all help. Some of last year's headwinds, such as tariff uncertainty and the artificial intelligence (AI)-led divergence in global markets, are also beginning to fade. As the AI trade narrows and earnings recover, India is well placed to benefit from mean reversion.

That's the long-term picture. What about the next 12-15 months?

Aggregate earnings at the index level don't tell the full story. The more relevant question is how many companies are delivering over 15 per cent earnings growth. Today, about half of the listed universe is doing that, and many are growing above 20 per cent.

If there are enough companies compounding at those rates, it's possible to build portfolios capable of delivering attractive returns even if aggregate earnings growth appears modest.

Are you comfortable with the valuations, especially in the mid and smallcap spaces where the proportion of such high-growth companies is higher?