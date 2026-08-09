'Growth drivers inadequate, need post-Covid like investment push'

That's the long-term picture. What about the next 12-15 months?
We've maintained since the start of 2026 that FY27 should be a recovery year for India. A favourable base, last year's policy measures, the carryover impact of a good monsoon and improving earnings should all help. Some of last year's headwinds, such as tariff uncertainty and the artificial intelligence (AI)-led divergence in global markets, are also beginning to fade. As the AI trade narrows and earnings recover, India is well placed to benefit from mean reversion.
Do you expect earnings growth in the coming quarters to be supportive?