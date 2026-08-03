RBI may hold rates, but 50-75 bps hike still in sight: Nippon India MF CIO

We do not view credit purely in terms of ratings, but rather in the context of the expected improvement or deterioration in credit quality going forward. Unlike the past three to four years, the risk of macroeconomic uncertainties feeding into business risks has increased in recent months. While corporate balance sheets remain healthy, leverage is low, and management quality is generally strong across the board, lower-rated assets should always be evaluated carefully before taking exposure. We recommend investors do that groundwork themselves or rely on professional advice or fund management.