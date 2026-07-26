Dramatic rally elusive, but healthy returns within reach: Kunal Vora

Is the worst over for Indian equities?
The first half of the year was volatile. Optimism over economic recovery, tax relief, lower interest rates, and infrastructure spending gave way to concerns over artificial intelligence (AI), West Asia, higher crude prices, and heavy foreign selling. By June, many of these pressures had eased, and valuations became more reasonable. While crude has again started rising, the worst phase appears to be behind us. Recovery will depend on earnings growth. A dramatic rally may be unlikely, but easing foreign outflows, stable valuations, and earnings growth in the low- to mid-teens could support healthy double-digit returns.