Dramatic rally elusive, but healthy returns within reach: Kunal Vora

India remains a long-term growth story backed by favourable demographics and sustained GDP growth. However, investors also see it as vulnerable to AI due to its dependence on information technology (IT) services. Valuations have corrected to around their 10-year average from the highs seen two years ago. India could benefit if the global AI trade unwinds, as it never participated in that rally to the same extent as developed markets. Stable domestic inflows, a steadier currency and an earnings recovery in 2026-27 are supportive. But it is too early to call this a broad anti-AI trade. Even a moderation in foreign selling would allow domestic investors to support the market.