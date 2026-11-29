Our client base has been resilient. One of our fund managers runs a concentrated smallcap and microcap strategy. That segment saw a sharp correction last month. We did not get a single call from an investor asking for an explanation or in panic. Our investors are different. We understand their risk profiles, and their allocations follow a strategic plan. Market volatility does not change that plan. We review portfolios with clients at least monthly, and more often where clients manage their portfolios actively. Our message to clients who took a systematic route into equities is simple. Markets may not have delivered the expected return over two years. That is how a systematic entry works. You average your entry on the way down, and then wait for the price action. Stopping now means buying low and leaving before the upside comes.